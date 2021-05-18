A public hearing regarding a resolution to refer a ballot measure for a tax to help fund the John Day Police Department will take place May 27.
The city of John Day is holding the special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The council will review the resolution for the emergency election to go before John Day voters.
This meeting will provide the people with an opportunity to comment.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said this will allow him to file the resolution on May 28 with the Grant County clerk.
The question prepared for the ballot reads: “Shall John Day impose a tax of $50,000 per year for five years to fund law enforcement operations?”
While the rate needed to collect $50,000 can vary each year depending on the growing tax base in John Day, it is estimated that the proposed tax will result in a rate of approximately $0.50 per $1,000 assessed value in the first year. The levy will sunset in five years.
“Prior to the election, in the town hall, we can explain this is the amount we need to collect and this is roughly how it will affect you individually,” Councilor Dave Holland said. “This is in the 45 to 50 cent range per thousand, but not to exceed $50,000 per year.”
John Day City Councilor Heather Rookstool said she was concerned this would make the request confusing because it’s not a fixed percentage and the rate will be based on the ask of $50,000. The city previously proposed a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
“At the fixed rate of $50,000 a year, the total cost to the community would be $250,000 with a sunset in five years,” Green said. “If it’s 50 cents per thousand, I would have to estimate the total because our tax base is growing, and it would be more than the $250,000 we need.”
To pass, voter turnout for the special election must be at least 50%, and a majority must approve the five-year levy.
If it fails, Green said the city would pursue closing the department and transitioning its officers to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Green also recommended the city apply for a law enforcement grant that recently became available.
The grant would provide 100% of funding for an officer in year one and then tiers down by 20% each subsequent year for five years. The grant would make a significant, positive impact, but the city would have to wait until October to know if they were awarded the funds.
