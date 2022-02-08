Four GUHS grapplers heading to state after girls claim 4th at districts
REDMOND — Four Grant Union Lady Pro grapplers are moving on to the state tournament later this month after the girls squad claimed fourth overall at the Oregon School Activities Association Special District 3 Tournament.
Mallory Lusco took first in her 235 weight division, while Delaney Coombs, a senior in her first year on the team, took second in the 190 weight class.
Zoey Beam and Jaydika Anderson finished third in the 107 and 170 weight brackets, respectively.
All four will move on to the state tournament.
Grant Union head coach Andy Lusco said six out of his eight wrestlers scored team points to contribute to the squad’s fourth-place finish.
He added that June Wolf, who scored six team points, went 2-2 in her matches but did not place. Macy Carter scored three team points to contribute as well.
Lusco noted that Serenity Marcano and Morgan Majors wrestled hard in very tough brackets.
Coming in fourth, Lusco said, was an “amazing finish,” especially considering the tournament included 27 other 1A-6A teams and Grant Union’s girls are freshmen or first-year wrestlers.
“This team has worked very hard,” Lusco said.
For their part, the boys finished 11th overall out of 16 teams at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Wrestling Tournament in Heppner on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Riddick Hutchison took third in the 182 weight bracket, while in the 170 weight class Alex Finley and Sam McKracken placed fifth and sixth respectively. Meanwhile, Mason Benge took fourth in the 132 weight division, and Jack Strong placed fifth in the 145 weight bracket.
Lusco said the boys are working hard to get to weight, get healthy and get ready to perform at districts.
Enterprise edges Grant Union boys basketball on the road
ENTERPRISE — After a big league win over Weston-McEwen on Jan. 29, the Grant Union boys basketball lost a close one on the road, falling to Blue Mountain Conference rival Enterprise 60-55 on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The 2A Prospector squad is 3-7 league play as they head into the season’s final two games.
RC Huerta, the team’s head coach, did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.
Lady Prospectors basketball loses away game at Enterprise
ENTERPRISE — Coming off a dramatic Blue Mountain Conference win over Weston-McEwen, the Grant Union girls basketball team fell to Enterprise 53-39 in an away game. The 2A Lady Pros are 5-5 in league competition as the squad prepares to close out the season this weekend.
Jason Miller, Grant Union’s girls basketball head coach, said the Lady Pros battled hard to overcome an early deficit and pull within six points in the second half. “We just could not get over the hump,” Miller said.
The Lady Pros face the No. 1 and 2 teams in their league as they head into their final games of the season.
In order to win, Miller said, they need to play well on both sides of the ball.
“We have to continue to play tough defense and make every possession on offense count,” Miller said.
Dayville girls basketball team wins one out of two
MONUMENT — After picking up their second win of the season in a non-league contest at Harper Charter on Feb. 4, the Dayville/Monument’s girls 1A basketball team fell to Huntington 39-15 at home on Saturday, Feb. 5. The squad is 2-13 overall and 0-9 in High Desert League play.
Dayville/Monument boys basketball team drops two in a row
MONUMENT — Coming off a 53-22 loss to Harper Charter Friday, Feb. 4, Dayville/Monument’s 1A boys basketball team fell to Huntington 53-38 Saturday, Feb. 5.
Long Creek boys basketball team loses second straight
LONG CREEK — After a 74-15 loss to Four Rivers on the road, Long Creek’s 1A boys basketball team fell to Adrian 95-18 on Saturday, Feb. 5.
