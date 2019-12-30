A new planning director for Grant County was announced on Dec. 27 after the job had been advertised to county employees.
Shannon Springer received the offer from the county court. Springer immediately accepted the job to become the new county planning director. She has worked in the department since September 2001 with a couple of breaks in between.
“I love being able to help people through the process of developing their property because most people don’t do it more than once and need help understanding what the steps are,” said Springer. “We have always tried really hard to get people to where they want to be.”
The planning director carries out multiple tasks, but the primary job is to review land use applications if somebody would want to build or divide their property or establish a specific use for some of the property. A person would need to submit an application, which would be reviewed by the planning director against a criteria in the land development code.
The planning director also reviews planning requests and flood development permits, assigns addresses outside of the city limits and oversees building permitting for the entire county.
Springer is currently the assistant director to Hilary McNary, but will start her new 40-hour a week position on Jan. 4.
“She is highly qualified for the position, and she has been a planning assistant for many years,” said Grant County Court Judge Scott Myers. “She is well appreciated by our public. We get comments on our planning office and compliments quite often.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.