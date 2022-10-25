JOHN DAY — The iconic John Day diner Squeeze-In was set to close at its current location at end of business Tuesday, Oct. 24, after decades of serving up diner food, coffee and good-natured backtalk and providing a meeting place for locals, travelers and the occasional campaigning politician.

But owner Shawn Duncan hopes it won’t be closed for long. After much wrangling and a lot of legwork, it appears Duncan may have been able to line up a new location in Canyon City, at 295 S. Canyon Blvd., according to the sign painted in enthusiastically massive letters on the diner’s window.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.