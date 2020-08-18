A Dayville food truck is making its way around the county.
Like other food trucks in the country, the Stagecoach finds ways to adapt to the pandemic and make it through tumultuous times while bringing people together through food.
Scott Knapp, co-owner of the food truck, said he and his partners Janet Garlin and Melody McGregor planned to have the Stagecoach at the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center at the John Day Fossil Beds.
However, the coronavirus outbreak upended their plans.
But, with social distancing and take-out built into the food truck business model, Knapp said the Stagecoach is ready to help the community.
“It is COVID-19-friendly,” he said. “I mean, we can literally make it a drive-up, drive-to or walk-up, set the standards and keep the community safe.”
Knapp said the Stagecoach will prepare grab-and-go lunches for the firefighters this season, and he said they plan to work with the Grant County Chamber of Commerce on nonprofit projects to help raise money in the community.
Knapp, who took over the Dayville Merc in December, said the Stagecoach’s grand opening over the Fourth of July weekend was a success.
“It was about reaching out to the community and introducing ourselves to the community,” he said. “We want to add value to the community and the people.”
The Stagecoach features a frontier-style menu, with authentic cowboy beans, rattlesnake sausage and alligator kabobs, along with beef ribs slathered in barbecue sauce made with local ingredients.
Knapp said the barbecue sauce is made with honey from Kimberly and vinegar out of Dayville.
“We like using local products, and we believe in the ranchers,” he said. “Ranchers are the heartbeat of America.”
Garlin and McGregor said that everybody is welcome at the Stagecoach, and the guiding value of the business is to bring people together through food.
Food is what brought Knapp, McGregor and Garlin together. Knapp said the three foodies met at a pizza parlor in Mackenzie River and became instant friends after connecting over a love of food.
Knapp said the their goal is continue to build on that foundation.
“With all the division and the things that are happening in society,” he said, “we feel like we can really reach out and bring people together with food.”
