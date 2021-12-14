JOHN DAY — After lying dormant for nearly two decades, the Grant County Airport Industrial Park is showing signs of life.
Located next to the Grant County Regional Airport on a plateau high above the city, the 103-acre industrial park opened in 2003 with just one tenant: Winner’s Choice Custom Bowstrings. Owner Mike Slinkard later sold the business to focus on other opportunities, but he kept the building, which now houses his current venture: HECS, a maker of high-tech apparel for hunters and nature enthusiasts.
The building next door, also owned by Slinkard, is home to Reynolds Rifleworks, a gunsmithing business operated by Jake Reynolds. A third building holds an Oregon Department of Forestry Office and a tree-trimming business.
And that, 18 years after the industrial park opened its gates, is the complete tenant list.
But now it looks like the park could finally start filling up. This year alone, the city has sold or is in the process of selling 15 lots in the facility. Some of the purchasers include Clint Benge, the owner of Benge Milling and Custom Woodworking, and Burnt River Farms, a diversified cannabis business based in Ontario that has announced plans to open a dispensary in John Day.
“I’m excited,” said Mayor Ron Lundbom. “A lot of cool things are going to open up there.”
Long time coming
Lundbom has been involved with the industrial park since its inception, when he served as chair of the Grant County Regional Airport Commission and took on the role of chief promoter for the project.
The city purchased the land in 2001 and used a $1.5 million loan from the state to develop the property by grading the site and bringing in utilities. Shortly after the park opened in 2003, there were 27 1-acre lots with access to water, sewer and electrical service.
Late that year, Slinkard moved his growing bowstring business from downtown John Day into a brand-new building just inside the entrance to the park.
One more lot sold shortly afterward. And then … crickets. No other companies showed any interest in moving into the city’s new industrial park.
“It just sat there,” Lundbom said.
It wasn’t for lack of trying on the city’s part. Lundbom remembers giving tours to visiting executives who would fly into the Grant County Regional Airport to get a look at the property.
“People would get out of the plane, do a 360 and say, ‘Wow! What a view!’” he recalled. “If all it took to sell it was the view, we would’ve sold it a hundred times.”
Despite the charms of the location, there were drawbacks as well.
Like a lot of industrial properties around the state at that time, the Grant County Airport Industrial Park was covered by an enterprise zone designation. Enterprise zones confer substantial property tax breaks on companies that locate there. But, in exchange, they also impose requirements to create and maintain a certain number of jobs.
Another barrier to selling lots was the zoning. In addition to its industrial park zoning, the property is covered by an airport safety and compatibility zone overlay, which imposes additional restrictions on what types of operations are allowed.
Swing and a miss
Still, Lundbom said, there was significant interest from a number of out-of-town companies in those early days, including Tillamook Creamery and a firm that manufactures armrests for airplane seats. But there were no takers.
Then, in 2012, Enviro Board Corp. announced plans to buy land in the park to manufacture environmentally friendly building panels out of agricultural waste fiber.
In January of 2013, the company signed a deal to buy 7 acres at the industrial park. Armed with a $3.5 million business energy tax credit from the state, company co-chairman William Peiffer said he intended to build a state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot factory that would create as many as 100 jobs.
Then-City Manager Peggy Gray called the agreement “an incredible opportunity for our community,” according to an article at the time in the Blue Mountain Eagle.
By May, however, the deal was dead in the water over Enviro Board’s failure to put up $10,000 in earnest money.
By that time, Lundbom was mayor of John Day. As he recalls the situation, Peiffer wanted to use his tax credit to cover startup costs including the earnest money payment, but that’s not how the BETC program worked – the credit only kicked in after the project was completed.
“I think that kiboshed the deal,” he told the Eagle last week. “All of a sudden it just went away.”
Changing the game
After the Enviro Board deal collapsed, the Grant County Airport Industrial Park continued to languish – even as the city continued to make payments on its $1.5 million loan from the state. Then, following a City Council study session late last year, the city decided to try a different approach.
The council rescinded a 2015 ordinance prohibiting marijuana businesses within the city limits. It broadened some definitions in the land use code to allow more business types in the airport industrial park zone. It also dropped the requirement that any new business that wanted to set up shop in the industrial park participate in the enterprise zone (although they still have the option to do so).
All of those measures helped, but the last one was a game-changer for some potential lot buyers, according to City Manager Nick Green.
“You had to create and maintain at least three full-time jobs, and almost nobody could do it,” Green told the newspaper.
The changes were codified in a new ordinance and resolution adopted by the City Council in February.
At the same time, the city reset the price on 1-acre lots in the park from an artificially low $3,000 apiece to one approximating real market value: $15,500.
And then the dam broke. In spite of the hefty price increase, lots in the park started selling like hotcakes.
“There are only eight numbered lots left out of 27,” Green said. “That is pretty significant considering we just started selling them (in February). It hasn’t even been a year.”
In addition to the numbered 1-acre lots, some additional acreage has been sold and some lots have been consolidated through a replatting process. The sales are in various stages. While some have gone through, others are pending and one is just a verbal offer at this point. But if all of them go through, it will mean a significant infusion of cash for the city.
“If I’m doing my math right, we have $297,000 in sales completed or pending since February,” Green said.
That money, he added, will go into the municipal water and sewer funds, which the city tapped to secure the $1.5 million state loan for developing the industrial park in the first place.
Meanwhile, the city refinanced the loan a few years ago, consolidating the debt for several city projects in a new state loan with a significantly lower interest rate, according to Green.
“We’re down to one payment,” he said. “We made a payment in December of this year and we’ll make one more in December of next year, and then we’ll be done.”
Will the city’s investment pay off?
“I think it will in the long run,” Green said. “There’s still a lot of land that could be subdivided or sold off. (But) where the payoff will come is in new job creation and businesses moving into the area.”
Lundbom is less restrained in his assessment.
“I think everything up there so far is going to add to the local economy,” he said. “It’s all good news, man.”
L
ooking ahead
It’s not clear at this stage how soon any of the new businesses planned for the industrial park will open, but Mike Slinkard says he’ll be glad to have a little more company for his business.
“Sure,” he joked. “It’s been basically a dog-walking park.”
He said having more businesses up and running should improve the security situation at the industrial park, which can turn into something of a party spot for local teenagers at night.
Slinkard added that it’s been a good location for his business, which is thriving.
HECS (an acronym for Human Energy Concealment System) produces clothing using a patented carbon fiber grid that the company says disguises and dissipates the electrical signal produced by the human body, enabling the wearer to get much closer to animals without spooking them. The firm’s product line includes base layers, pants, face coverings and even wetsuits, which it sells to hunters, wildlife biologists and others who want to get up close and personal with wildlife.
While the manufacturing is done overseas (Slinkard says the U.S. lacks the necessary textile production capacity), HECS stores inventory and ships orders from its headquarters in the Grant County Airport Industrial Park.
Southwest Fourth Street, the steep, winding road that climbs up the hill from South Canyon Bouelvard to the park, can get a little icy in the winter, Slinkard said, but it has never stopped the delivery vehicles that keep his business humming.
“UPS, FedEx, USPS deliver up here every day,” he said, adding that semis can access the park by taking the truck route up West Bench Road from Highway 26.
“I wish more people would take a look at this business model,” Slinkard said.
“A lot of people pooh-pooh (the idea of) business in a rural area because of shipping issues, but honestly they’re not insurmountable. There’s an awful lot of advantages to being in a rural area, especially with the things we like to do.”
