JOHN DAY — The final hurdle to the demolition of Gleason Pool is now behind project planners.
At the April 26 John Day City Council meeting, City Manager Nick Green announced that the city had been awarded an archaeological permit for demolition of the pool.
The permit guarantees the demolition of Gleason Pool will proceed no matter what the result of the pool bond election is. The pool, which opened in 1958, has been closed for the past two seasons.
“No going back,” Green said. “We sold Gleason Park and pool to build a new interpretive center, and part of the sale agreement was that we’d demo the pool.”
Under the terms of the permit from the State Historic Preservation Office, a host of precautions must be taken with the demolition.
Because of a high possibility of finding historic artifacts, the demolition will be monitored by the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History as well as representatives from the Burns Paiute Tribe. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will have its own archaeologists on site also. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Burns Paiute Tribe and the Commission on Indian Services will all receive final excavation reports related to the project.
Any artifacts or cultural resources that are uncovered will be handled according to the project’s inadvertent discovery plan. Under that plan, the inadvertent discovery of possible archaeological materials leads to all work stopping in the vicinity of the discovery and the area being secured and protected. Notification of the State Historic Preservation Office regarding the find is also a possibility. The demolition of the pool is scheduled to occur between May 16 and May 27 depending on numerous factors, including availability of contract staff and archaeologists and the final approval of the memorandum of agreement between the project sponsors.
Green says the job of demolishing the pool will fall to Tidewater Contractors, but the John Day Fire Department will get some useful training out of the old pool building first.
“The Fire Department will do what’s called a burn to learn for the building itself, and once that’s done we’ll come in and start the ground excavation.”
Green says the decision to demolish Gleason Pool was John Day’s to make, even though many people view the pool as a resource for all of Grant County.
“There are seven other incorporated cities and a county, all of whom could’ve done some work to build a pool and none of them did,” Green said.
“We don’t have an obligation to build a pool for the county. We’re doing it because we value it and we think the community wants it. I’m not trying to sound harsh, but there is this interesting perception that Gleason belongs to everyone when it was paid for by John Day voters alone.”
The demolition of Gleason Pool will allow the Kam Wah Chung Heritage Site expansion to move forward and means the upcoming vote on whether or not to finance a new public pool with a bond is the only way for John Day to have a swimming facility in the near future.
Measure 12-80, the $4 million bond measure to finance construction of the new swimming facility, is on the ballot for the May 17 election.
