The Oregon Health Authority and Department of Education officials will host a Facebook Live town hall on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. for East Oregonians regarding Gov. Kate Brown's decision to mandate masks for kindergarten through 12th grades.
Monday's town hall will be the first of three town halls, but the first will be specifically for those in Eastern Oregonian, according to a press release from Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale.
Findley said Monday's town hall is in response to the letter that he and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, sent to Brown in opposition to the statewide mask mandate in schools.
Findley's email noted that participants could ask questions during the event and submit questions ahead of time via Google form at forms.gle/qVShjXGupwrHnvix9.
Findley's email noted that while the request was that they be held in person, he said it is a step to opening up a "much-needed dialogue" about the impacts the mandates will have on students, schools, and families.
More information can be found at facebook.com/events/355470686062334.
