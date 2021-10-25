The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has decided to move forward with an investigation into whether the Grant School Board broke the law during an executive session on Aug. 19.
The state ethics panel made the decision on Friday, Oct. 22, after reviewing a preliminary staff report on the matter.
At the same time, the commission decided to drop school board member Kelly Stokes from the scope of its investigation after determining that Stokes did not participate in the Aug. 19 executive session, either in person or by phone.
At issue is whether the five school board members who did participate may have violated the state law that governs how public meetings may be conducted.
The ethics commission’s ruling, which came in response to a complaint filed by the Blue Mountain Eagle, is not a finding of fault against the school board. However, the preliminary staff report makes it clear that there is ample supporting information to warrant a full investigation.
“There appears to be a substantial objective basis to believe that a violation of the executive session provisions of Oregon Public Meetings law may have occurred on Aug. 19, 2021, when topics not authorized under ORS 192.660(2)(f) may have been discussed,” the report says in part.
State law allows public bodies such as the school board to go into executive session — where the public is barred and reporters are instructed not to report on the proceedings — only in certain narrowly defined circumstances.
The board had initially scheduled a public meeting for that day to discuss requirements for returning to in-person schooling, including Gov. Kate Brown’s order that all educators, school staff and volunteers be vaccinated against COVID-19. That meeting was canceled seven hours before its scheduled start time and replaced with an executive session “to discuss confidential information.”
Based on a reporter’s observation of the proceedings, the Eagle believed the school board’s discussion during the executive session far exceeded the legal basis it cited for the closed-door meeting. When the newspaper informed Grant School Superintendent Bret Uptmor and School Board Chair Haley Walker of this view, Uptmor defended the board’s actions and demanded that the Eagle not print any information from the executive session.
State law allows journalists to report on executive session discussions that stray from the specific parameters used by the public body to justify the closed-door meeting.
So far the paper has refrained from publishing a detailed account of the school board’s Aug. 19 discussion, although an Aug. 24 article did describe the general outlines of what was said. The Eagle filed a complaint with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission in order to get clarification on whether the school board violated state public meetings law by discussing broad policy matters that went far beyond the “confidential information” cited in the meeting announcement.
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has up to 180 days to complete its investigation. The commission is scheduled to consider the results of the investigation at a public meeting on April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.