CANYON CITY — Representatives from the Office of the State Fire Marshal spoke to residents at the Canyon City Community Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. about the development of defensible space code.
Defensible space, according to the state fire marshal’s website, is the space between a home or business and potentially combustible grass, trees, shrubs or wildland area surrounding the property. Under Senate Bill 762, the state’s fire marshal must adopt a statewide minimum defensible space code by the end of the year. The effective date of those regulations will be announced sometime in 2023.
Chad Hawkins, the assistant chief deputy of the fire safety division, said the Canyon City session — which drew roughly 10 to 15 people — was one of the last of an eight-week tour of town hall meetings around the state.
Hawkins said once the regulations are developed, they will be applied to the wildfire risk map that was created by Oregon State University and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
ODF withdrew the map for revision in early August amid a flurry of criticism that the state wrongly identified properties in high fire-risk zones, thus raising their insurance rates and lowering property values.
The idea behind creating the map was to identify properties most vulnerable to wildfires and implement safety requirements in high-risk areas to protect homes and communities from future fires. The state fire marshal’s webpage notes that properties that may be subject to the defensible space code are those within the wildland-urban interface and deemed at high or extreme risk of wildfire.
Those not in the interface (an area where wildland vegetation and homes meet) but still in an area with high or extreme risk would not be under any defensible space regulations.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.