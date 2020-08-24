Firefighters continue making progress on local wildfires.
The Steet Mountain Complex comprised of several fires around Monument was 70% contained Monday at about 701 acres, according to an update from the management team.
The team is also in charge of the Laurel Fire 6 miles south of Spray, which was 1,280 acres and 25% contained Monday.
Narrow roads with dusty conditions continue to make access to water difficult for firefighters on the ground. Air resources will provide support to ground crews with water drops.
The fires are staffed by 353 personnel, including 10 hand crews, 18 engines, seven bulldozers and three helicopters. Four hunting cabins are threatened on the Laurel Fire.
Indian Creek Fire
The Indian Creek Fire near Juntura was 49,139 acres and 20% contained Monday. Firefighters made significant progress, according to the incident management team.
Firefighters are reinforcing fire lines and inspecting lines for heat to ensure no embers are smoldering.
Resources split into two camps to concentrate on active areas to the west and northeast. Justice Camp outside of Westfall has served as a base for fighters monitoring and maintaining the fire footprint at night. Cave Camp on the western flank is positioned to concentrate on hot spots and protect the Zotto Reservoir.
One helicopter, six bulldozers, nine hand crews and 36 engines were assigned to the fire.
