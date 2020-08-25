Firefighters continue making progress on local wildfires.
The Steet Mountain Complex comprised of several fires around Monument was 75% contained Tuesday at about 701 acres, according to an update from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s incident management team.
The team is also in charge of the Laurel Fire 6 miles south of Spray, which was 1,280 acres and 30% contained Tuesday.
Narrow roads with dusty conditions continue to make access to water difficult for firefighters on the ground. Air resources will provide support to ground crews with water drops.
The fires are staffed by 340 personnel, including 10 hand crews, 16 engines, five bulldozers and three helicopters. Four hunting cabins are threatened on the Laurel Fire.
The estimated cost of the fire is $1.5 million.
Indian Creek Fire
The Indian Creek Fire near Juntura was 47,657 acres and 28% contained Tuesday, according to the incident management team.
Firefighters are reinforcing fire lines and inspecting lines for heat to ensure no embers are smoldering.
Resources split into two camps to concentrate on active areas to the west and northeast. Justice Camp outside of Westfall has served as a base for fighters monitoring and maintaining the fire footprint at night. Cave Camp on the western flank is positioned to concentrate on hot spots and protect the Zotto Reservoir.
One helicopter, six bulldozers, nine hand crews and 36 engines were assigned to the fire.
A continued chance of lightning combined with a wind shift Wednesday could test containment lines, followed by a warming and drying trend Thursday through Saturday.
“We had a really good day (Monday),” Operations Chief Brent Meisinger said. “We’ll keep on deepening our lines over the next several days.”
The fire will not be considered contained until a 100-foot control line is around every area where reignition could potentially spread into unburned vegetation outside the fire boundary.
Firefighters rescued a lost calf on the fire, according to Larisa Bogardus, a public information officer with the Bureau of Management.
Bogardus said, after a rancher pulled his cattle off the fire zone, he realized one of his cows was missing.
Unable to go back and look for it, he notified fire officials, who spread the word.
After spending two nights alone, a crew found the calf Sunday and delivered it to Incident Fire Operations Trainee Russell Hamilton of Spokane, Washington. Hamilton then escorted the calf outside the fire zone to be reunited with its mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.