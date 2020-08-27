The Steet Mountain Complex and Laurel Fire in the Monument area are not expected to grow.
The fires, currently managed by Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 2, will be turned over to the John Day Unit of ODF's Central Oregon District at 6 a.m. Friday, according to a press release.
The Steet Mountain fires around Monument remain at 699 acres and are 90% contained. The Laurel Fire 6 miles south of Spray remains 1,257 acres and is 60% contained.
Fire crews will continue to extinguish hot spots, mop up, patrol and strengthen fire lines within 300 feet of the perimeter.
Indian Creek Fire
The Indian Creek Fire 9 miles west of Juntura is 48,128 acres and 65% contained. The estimated containment time is 4 p.m. Saturday.
Fire behavior remained moderate Wednesday. The primary focus for containment operations remains on areas along the west and northwest sections of the fire line where an overnight infrared flight indicated pockets of heat.
The majority of the fire behavior is occurring within the interior of the fire.
