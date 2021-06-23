Malheur National Forest Fire crews are responding to new smoke reports following passing thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.
Significant lightning activity occurred across much of the forest, with new incidents reported to Burns Interagency Communication Center and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center, according to a press release.
Local initial attack resources have been busy responding to these incidents with support from fire lookouts with detection efforts.
For current incident information, visit= http://www.wildcad.net/WildCADWeb.asp and go to "OR-JDCC JOHN DAY INTERAGENCY DISPATCH CENTER" or any one of the many dispatch centers listed to see current fire activity in your area.
Fire crews are engaging or en route to all reported fires across the forest. Resources will continue patrolling for additional starts.
More reported fires are expected, and existing incidents may produce additional smoke into the next week.
To report wildfires, call 911, John Day Interagency Dispatch at 541-575-1321 or Burns Interagency Communications Center at 541-573-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.