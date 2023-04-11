CANYON CITY — Shopping opportunities in Grant County just got a whole lot bigger.
The first Friday Street Fair of the year took place at the Canyon City Community Hall near Washington and Park streets on April 7.
The event was supposed to be held outdoors in John Day but was relocated to keep customers — and vendors — out of the intermittent rain showers.
The fairs will be held three times a month from April through September, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with rotating locations in John Day, Canyon City and Prairie City. The event is put on by the Oregon Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network, a state-sponsored economic development program also known as Oregon RAIN.
Under normal scheduling, the first Friday street fairs are to take place at the Pit Stop in John Day. Second Fridays are held in downtown Prairie City. Third Friday street fairs are to be held in Canyon City next to the park.
“So, basically, there are three events a month, and the last week of the month gives the vendors a little break to recoup,” said Zach Denney, the Grant County venture catalyst for Oregon RAIN. Denney said the goal is to bring people to local businesses and for the vendors to be profitable.
Brian Hubbard, owner of the Grubsteak Mining Co. and the Ugly Truth, served up Chinese food from his yellow Curbside Cravings food cart just outside the Canyon City Community Hall.
Inside the hall, Cindy Macy was selling homemade wax melts from her booth, Heavenly Scents.
“We’re trying to make as many events as we can to meet the community and just be involved,” Macy said. “I think it allows the community a place to come and visit. It’s a place to shop. … It’s great for gift-giving, and it’s overall a lot of fun.”
Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher was among the first to come to the street fair.
“I’m really happy to see the sun come out and Canyon City allowing (the fair) to use this hall, and it’s great for the community and great for the county,” he said.
Audrey Walker runs Audrey’s Anvil, a booth where she sells jewelry, keychains and watchband accessories.
“I think it helps people get out and look at everything that people are offering to sell here because it’s a small town and it’s hard to get your business out and your name out,” she said. “People who are traveling through can come and look.”
Amber Reynolds sells soy melts and decorative night light bottles, among other homemade crafts, at her booth Nature’s Inspirational Gifts.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to have a variety of things to have a look and choose from,” she said. “Living here myself, I know I get tired of the same old same old, and I like sending them to my family and friends and supporting the local community as well.”
The next fair will be held in downtown Prairie City on Friday, April 14, followed by another fair in Canyon City on the 21st. The event rotates to John Day on May 5.
For more information about vendor space at the street fair or about RAIN’s services, call Denney at 541-589-5565 or email zach@oregonrain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.