Well, that’s all she wrote. The final Grant County street fair of the year took place at the Pit Stop in John Day on Friday, Sept. 30, and featured some of the best local bakers, artisans and craft makers showcasing their wares.

Event participants were out enjoying coffee and eating fry bread and Chinese street food while visiting the vendor stalls that had a wide array of products available for purchase.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.