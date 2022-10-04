Well, that’s all she wrote. The final Grant County street fair of the year took place at the Pit Stop in John Day on Friday, Sept. 30, and featured some of the best local bakers, artisans and craft makers showcasing their wares.
Event participants were out enjoying coffee and eating fry bread and Chinese street food while visiting the vendor stalls that had a wide array of products available for purchase.
The collection of products available showed just how diverse the interests and talents are in Grant County. You could find T-shirts with original art, traditional challah bread, natural tinctures and Ethiopian fire opals — all at the same stall.
Also on display were a wide range of succulent plants offered for sale by Becky Stonerod-Pereira and her mother, Judy Kerr. Their vendor stall, Primitive Upcycling & More, also offered brightly painted cow skulls in addition to the succulent plants.
Together, they bring the stall to events around the area, with Stonerod-Pereira creating the handicrafts and Kerr propagating the cacti and succulents. “My mom does the plants,” said Stonerod-Pereira, “but mostly she cracks the whip.”
Also on hand was 8-year-old artisan Brooklyn Adams, who had a few handmade items of her own for sale. Brooklyn has been learning to craft, first with Perler beads, plastic beads that are heat-fused into all manner of patterns. Lately she’s been learning to use a knitting loom to create anything from baby flamingoes to owls and even a blue whale.
We met Brooklyn mid-transaction, as her mother rang up a bright blue, plush knitted squid. And in the time it took us to get the spelling of her name from her mother, she had already walked off and spent the money she’d just earned at the neighboring stall, buying a small, prickly cactus: the hyperlocal economy in action.
The site of the street fair, the Pit Stop, has been an ongoing and sometimes controversial project for the city of John Day. The small piece of city-owned land on the southwest corner of Main and Canton streets has been the subject of debate at city council meetings, with ways to develop the site being a hot button issue for residents.
Some have viewed the space as a place for food carts, bike lockers and a farmers market to help promote tourism. Others saw the site as a space to be used as parking for oversized vehicles.
Ultimately, it appears the idea of developing the space as a public rest area for visitors as well as a site for community events has won out.
There is still work to do before the site is completed. Already finished are the bathrooms, a drinking fountain and a paved parking lot. The lot will have 11 parking spaces when completed, including a single handicapped parking space.
The city council has approved plans to install bike lockers. Other proposed improvements to the site include fencing, a fire pit, seating, a shade structure, signage and a bulletin board, as well as a flower garden that will serve as a thank-you to members of the community who do volunteer work on behalf of Grant County’s senior population.
The street fair was sponsored by the Oregon Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network, known as Oregon RAIN for short. The organization put on a rotating series of street fairs this year in John Day, Prairie City and Canyon City.
Zach Denney of Oregon RAIN said the series of street fairs this year was a success and he has plans to increase the number of events next year. “We wanted to try to create a space that gave our vendors the opportunity to sell their goods and services and then also bring the community together for some fun, and I think we knocked it out of the park on both fronts for having it be so simple,” Denney said.
The plan for next year is to have a street fair every month in John Day, Canyon City and Prairie City instead of rotating between the three communities on a monthly basis.
The 2023 season will begin in late March or early April and go through September.
