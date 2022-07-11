DAYVILLE — The annual classic car show to honor late Dayville Fire Chief Jake Streeter had a larger-than-average turnout as 13 vehicles, including the contest’s first motorcycle, participated in the event as part of Dayville’s annual Fourth of July celebrations. The car show has run every year since 2016 save for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Dayville put on the first Jake Streeter Memorial Car Show following the passing of Streeter. After that show, the city asked Streeter’s family if they’d like to take the event over in the future. Now Streeter’s widow, Cindy Streeter, puts on the event along with the couple’s daughters, Jessie and Janna, and Cindy’s grandchildren.
Cindy Streeter said the city of Dayville wanted to honor her late husband due to his impact on the community.
“They just wanted to honor Jake because he did a lot of stuff for the city,” Streeter said. “He wasn’t a city employee, but he knew where all the sewer lines and water lines and everything were. If anybody ever had a question, they always came to Jake. He lived here most of his life, practically on the same street. We’ve lived on this street for 41 years.”
The Streeter family gets a lot of help with the car show every year from City Recorder Ruthie Moore, whom Cindy Streeter called her best friend.
“She does a lot of the scheduling and that sort of thing,” Streeter said. “They always advertise that we’re having it, and I put up flyers, too, in different places about it.”
The car show doesn’t have formal judges. Instead, members of the public vote for their favorite cars and Jake’s five grandchildren also select their favorites. Selection as a favorite of one of Streeter’s grandchildren is a separate honor from the overall people’s choice winners.
“It’s all people’s choice — we don’t really judge them except for the kids pick what they like,” Streeter said. “Other than that, we have a voting place where people vote for their favorite car. It’s a very low-key thing. It’s not professional, if you want to call it that.”
Streeter added that people seem to like it that way.
Turnout for the car show was as high as it has ever been this year, according to Streeter.
“It’s never been higher,” she said. “I think another year we had 13. It’s been lower. I think one year we only had three or four, but that was in the middle of the week.”
Streeter said the one thing she wants people to remember about her husband is that he always helped people.
“He was just a good person and he helped anybody that needed help,” she said.
“When everybody needed anything in town that had lived here for a while and knew him, they’d come to him for plumbing parts, they would come to him for anything about cars. He was just very helpful to the community and his friends and family.”
Getting the word out about the car show being held annually is really the goal for Streeter.
“I just want people to know about it so next year maybe they’ll think about bringing an old car that they have.”
