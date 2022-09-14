JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospice Center’s annual Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll/Hilton Half Marathon returned Saturday, Sept. 10, with its first full-size half marathon in almost three years.
Organizer Meredith Thomas said the turnout was pretty low, with just over 30 people coming out to participate. Typically, she said, in pre-pandemic years the event would draw up to 140 participants and in lean years dipped to about 75. However, with the pandemic forcing Blue Mountain Hospice Center to pause the marathon for two years, getting the community involved again turned out to be a heavy lift.
Between sponsorships and registration fees, the fundraiser took in $2,000, Thomas said, which she called a really good amount given the small number of people that came out for the event.
Thomas said the money will help offset the cost of hospice care that some insurance companies do not cover.
Hospice care helps terminally ill patients with pain and other symptoms and prioritizes comfort as they reach the end of their life.
Typically, Thomas said, it is not known that insurance may not cover hospice care until the patient has died. As a result, the hospice service, a nonprofit organization, is left with having to tell the family the unfortunate news.
With that, every little bit the fundraiser brings helps.
“Every penny goes towards our hospice fund to help with any additional costs not covered by insurance,” Thomas said. “It’s always helpful, no matter how much is raised.”
The main purpose of the fundraiser, she said, is to enable the hospice center to avoid these situations altogether, but it is also a way for people to work their own grief process.
For instance, Thomas said, each participant ran the marathon to honor the memory of a loved one who had died.
“We think it’s important to remember the people we have lost,” she said, “and try to use our fundraisers as ways to honor them while helping others.”
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.