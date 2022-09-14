JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospice Center’s annual Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll/Hilton Half Marathon returned Saturday, Sept. 10, with its first full-size half marathon in almost three years.

Organizer Meredith Thomas said the turnout was pretty low, with just over 30 people coming out to participate. Typically, she said, in pre-pandemic years the event would draw up to 140 participants and in lean years dipped to about 75. However, with the pandemic forcing Blue Mountain Hospice Center to pause the marathon for two years, getting the community involved again turned out to be a heavy lift.

