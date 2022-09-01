Strut, stride, straddle and stroll, file

The Blue Mountain Hospice Center's annual Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll/Hilton Half Marathon will return Saturday, Sept. 10, with its first full-size half marathon in almost three years.

 Angel Carpenter/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

In addition to the half marathon, the event features footraces of varying distances and a 13-mile bicycle race.

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

