JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospice Center's annual Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll/Hilton Half Marathon will return Saturday, Sept. 10, with its first full-size half marathon in almost three years.
In addition to the half marathon, the event features footraces of varying distances and a 13-mile bicycle race.
According to organizer Meredith Thomas, the annual event, which got its start about 20 years ago, is one of the hospice center's most significant fundraisers.
Thomas said the event was dubbed the Hilton Half Marathon about five years ago in memory of T.R. Hilton, a longtime ambulance crew director at the hospital.
Thomas said the money collected from the fundraiser will help offset the cost of hospice care that some insurance companies do not cover.
Hospice care is a type of health care that helps terminally ill patients with pain and other symptoms and prioritizes comfort as they reach the end of their life.
Typically, Thomas said, it is not known that insurance may not cover hospice care until the patient has died. As a result, Thomas said, the hospice service, a nonprofit organization, is left with having to tell the family the unfortunate news.
The purpose of the fundraiser, she said, is to enable the hospice care center to avoid these situations altogether.
"The last thing we want is for a family to have to deal with a bill from us," she said.
The money hospice raises, she said, allows them to pay the insurance directly so the families can focus on the grief process.
