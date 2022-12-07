Keila Bullock can’t stop thinking that it didn’t have to end this way.
If only her friend hadn’t been alone that night.
If only she had picked up the phone to call somebody.
If only she’d been willing to reach out for the help she so desperately needed.
If things had just worked out a little bit differently that night, Bullock believes, Rheanna Cartner would still be alive.
“She just made a really big mistake,” Bullock said.
Searching for answers
Rheanna Cartner died by suicide on Nov. 11. She was 24 years old.
On Nov. 19, more than 100 friends and family members gathered at sundown in a quiet corner of the Grant County Airport Industrial Park, which sits on a plateau overlooking the John Day Valley, for a candlelight vigil to remember Rheanna and mourn her passing.
“This was her favorite spot in the world,” Bullock said, using a microphone hooked up to a portable sound system to speak to the crowd.
“We would come up here on good days and bad days, whether it was sunny or it was raining, we’d just come. We could watch the sunset together and we could talk about the world as it should be.”
Bullock told stories and shared memories of her friend. And she struggled to find an answer to the question in everyone’s mind: Why?
“I know in the end she just let a couple things build up too much for her inside,” she said.
Pushing back on suicide
Oregon’s suicide rate has hovered above the national average for more than 30 years, the Oregon Health Authority reports.
In 2020, the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, Oregon had the nation’s 13th-highest suicide rate with 833 deaths, or 18.3 per 100,000 population, compared to 13.5 deaths per 100,000 for the nation as a whole. That was a slight improvement from the year before, when the state had 906 suicide deaths, or 20.4 per 100,000, and ranked ninth nationally.
Suicide was the ninth-leading cause of death for Oregonians of all ages in 2020. As recently as 2018, it was the leading killer of Oregonians between the ages of 10 and 24.
About two years ago, the Oregon Health Authority launched a number of initiatives aimed at bringing down the state’s high suicide rate, particularly among young people. Known collectively as the Big River Program, the initiatives are designed to give both professionals and community members knowledge and skills to help prevent suicide. Each of the programs is available statewide and has a coordinator to support efforts at the local level.
Starting as early as elementary school, the Big River programs are intended to teach wellness and coping skills, educate people about the warning signs of suicide, provide screening and referral services and, when necessary, get people into treatment before they can harm themselves.
And there are signs the effort may be working, according to OHA. In a press release issued in March, the agency noted that youth suicide had dropped by 14%, from 118 deaths in 2019 to 102 deaths in 2020, and that preliminary data for 2021 suggested the emergence of a three-year downward trend in suicide among Oregonians 24 or younger.
But the release also acknowledged a more disturbing reality.
“Despite the downward trend, far too many Oregon families and communities experienced the devastating loss of a loved one to suicide in 2021,” it said, “and preliminary data for all ages combined indicate an increase in the number of suicides in 2021.”
The good news is that counseling, peer support and other services are available in all parts of the state, even in remote areas like Grant County.
Depressed and drinking
Rheanna Cartner grew up in Seneca, attending Seneca Elementary and then Grant Union Junior/Senior High School in John Day. After graduation she moved to John Day, and until recently she had been working at a local credit union.
She and Bullock became friends in the first grade and had been “inseparable” since the fifth or sixth grade, Bullock said in an interview.
Cartner had a lot of friends in the community and was outwardly happy, Bullock said, but she also carried a sadness inside her that she didn’t let everybody see. She had lost her father in a logging accident when she was very young. Later she was bullied in school, and there had been relationship issues from time to time.
“We both struggled with depression,” Bullock said.
“We all have things that make us sad in life,” she added. “(But) we made each other a promise many, many times that we would never do suicide because we know the effects on other people.”
Alcohol was also a factor, Bullock believes. While both had been regulars on the local bar scene, in recent months Bullock had been trying to get away from that lifestyle. As a result, she and her friend spent less time together than they used to. Meanwhile, Cartner continued to drink.
“Her drinking got out of control at the end,” Bullock said.
More than once, Bullock said, she urged her friend to seek professional help for her depression, but to no avail.
“She never went to a counselor or anything like that — she was very stubborn in that regard,” Bullock said. “She didn’t want to be embarrassed.”
Rheanna’s mother, Tammy Cartner, said she, too, had tried to get help for her daughter.
“I knew my child was depressed from a very young age,” she said. “She was on medication for a while, but she said she didn’t like the way it made her feel.”
Cartner traces her daughter’s depression to the death of her father and the bullying she endured in middle school. And, like Bullock, she believes Rheanna’s alcohol use contributed to her death.
“Drinking and depression do not go together,” she said. “They just do not.”
Cartner said she always tried to make sure Rheanna knew she loved her and had her full support. She tried to make sure Rheanna knew there were resources available, tried to get her to seek help for her drinking, but met resistance.
“I could see it coming and it’s just the most helpless feeling to try and tell them you are there and that there’s help,” Cartner said. “I never thought she’d do that.”
Now she worries about other young people suffering with depression, who may have been bullied as children and grown up to become part of what she describes as a hard-drinking culture among teens and young adults in Grant County.
“There’s no good answer, and I don’t know how to help these kids,” Cartner said.
“They have to allow you to help them.”
Help is out there
There’s no way to know for sure if a particular suicide could have been prevented, said Thad Labhart, clinical director for Community Counseling Solutions, a private nonprofit that provides a wide array of behavioral health services in a five-county region of Eastern Oregon.
But what he does know is that suicide rates are lower among people who receive some sort of help.
The advice he gives people experiencing a crisis is this: “Get help by any means necessary.”
That help doesn’t always have to come from a professional counselor, Labhart notes. Sometimes talking to a friend, a faith leader or a trusted family member can ease a crisis. The important thing is to act before it’s too late — especially if you know someone who may be in need of help.
“Suicide doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Labhart said. “There’s lots of things that lead up to that spontaneous action — and lots of opportunities to intervene before that spontaneous action happens.”
One way to provide that intervention, Labhart said, is QPR. The acronym stands for question, persuade and refer, and it’s a system designed to educate people to recognize the warning signs of a crisis and get someone who may be contemplating suicide to understand they need help — and persuade them to accept it.
Community Counseling Solutions offers free training sessions in QPR to schools, businesses, churches and any other entities that request it. Free online training modules are also available.
Once someone is ready to accept professional help, Community Counseling Solutions is ready to provide it. Among other services, CCS offers individual, group and family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, peer counseling and psychiatric support.
Labhart recognizes that stigma can be a significant barrier to seeking treatment, especially in small towns.
“It’s not just a Grant County thing,” he said. “I’d say it’s amplified in the rural West. There’s this ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ mentality.”
Besides feeling ashamed and having concerns about privacy, he added, some people are worried about losing their rights — including the right to possess firearms — if they seek help for mental health issues.
“I encourage people to just ask themselves, what’s the better alternative, asking for help or something worse? Encouraging someone to ask for help or something worse?”
People who might be reluctant to seek help locally have other alternatives, Labhart pointed out. As a regional provider, CCS has offices throughout its service area in Grant, Wheeler, Morrow, Gilliam and Umatilla counties.
“If they want to talk to somebody outside the county, we’re happy to facilitate that,” he said. “That includes referring out to other resources as well if a person or family would prefer to work with someone else.”
In the final analysis, Labhart said, it doesn’t matter how someone contemplating suicide gets the help they need — as long as they get it.
“It’s really about the effort,” he said. “Because we know that it’s more likely to happen if nothing’s done.”
