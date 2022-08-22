PC elementary

Students listen in Christie Winegar’s first-grade class on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Students from Prairie City, Monument, Dayville and Long Creek headed back to school from summer vacation on Monday. Students in the Grant district start class next week.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

GRANT COUNTY — Summer break is over and that means kids in Grant County are headed back to school. A new year brings new faces as many students around the county return to classes with new superintendents, principals and athletic directors for the 2022-23 school year.

All schools in the county save those in the Grant School District started on Monday, Aug. 22. Schools in the Grant School District begin classes on Monday, Aug. 29.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.