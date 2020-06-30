Summer Lunch
Children enjoy lunch at the John Day city park near Gleason Pool last year.

 Eagle file photo

John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District is planning for what summer lunches may look like this year.

They are currently in the process of securing the grant that they have had in the past for the summer lunch program, but there are no details as of now in terms of how the program will look, according to Parks and Rec board member Lisa Weigum.

“I imagine it will look different than it has in years past just because of the restrictions around COVID, but we should know anytime now about the grant,” Weigum said.

As soon as Parks and Rec receives additional information, they plan to share the details on how the program will work.

“We’re exploring a lot of different options, trying to see if we are funded, what can that potentially look like,” Weigum said.

