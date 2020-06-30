John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District is planning for what summer lunches may look like this year.
They are currently in the process of securing the grant that they have had in the past for the summer lunch program, but there are no details as of now in terms of how the program will look, according to Parks and Rec board member Lisa Weigum.
“I imagine it will look different than it has in years past just because of the restrictions around COVID, but we should know anytime now about the grant,” Weigum said.
As soon as Parks and Rec receives additional information, they plan to share the details on how the program will work.
“We’re exploring a lot of different options, trying to see if we are funded, what can that potentially look like,” Weigum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.