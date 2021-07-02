Summer Lunch
Children enjoy lunch at the John Day City Park near Gleason Pool in 2019.

 Eagle file photo

The free USDA Summer Lunch program is underway.

John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District will serve free lunches for children Mondays through Fridays in John Day, Canyon City and Prairie City, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

Lunches will be served at Humbolt Elementary School in Canyon City from 11:15-11:45 a.m.

John Day City Park (Gleason Pool) will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Prairie City Park will be served from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

