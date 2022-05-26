JOHN DAY — A John Day man is in jail after allegedly firing a rifle at phantom “intruders” who weren’t really there.
About 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, emergency dispatchers received a call from Christopher Ryan Hoppe, 39, saying that unknown people were surrounding the garage he was in at a house on Lower Yard Road, according to information from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Hoppe reportedly fired at least one shot from a high-powered rifle before law enforcement arrived.
Sheriff Todd McKinley and Oregon State Police Sgt. Tom Hutchison responded and determined that there were no intruders in the area. They took Hoppe into custody and transported him to the Grant County Jail.
According to McKinley, methamphetamine was found in Hoppe’s possession.
No one was injured in the incident.
Hoppe was charged with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of first-degree theft in connection with the theft of two shotguns and a rifle, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief in connection with a broken door.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday, May 26, in Grant County Circuit Court.
In January, Hoppe was arrested in Mt. Vernon after allegedly brandishing a machete in a bar and stealing a car.
McKinley said only two officers responded to Wednesday's incident because no one else was available.
“That’s all there is,” McKinley said.
The John Day Police Department was shut down in October due to budget constraints. Since then, the city and county have been at loggerheads over whether the city will provide additional funding for the Sheriff’s Office, which has taken over much of the responsibility for law enforcement in John Day even though it has only four patrol deputies. The county, meanwhile, is grappling with an $800,000 budget shortfall.
McKinley expressed frustration that his office hasn’t received funding to hire additional deputies to relieve the staffing shortage.
“It’s super-critical and somebody’s going to end up getting killed,” he said. “Maybe that’s what it’s going to take before somebody stands up and makes some hard decisions get us some help.”
