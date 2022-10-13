The entrance to Humbolt Elementary. The school went into a brief lockdown on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along with Grant Union High School over concerns about a shirtless man with a sword who was seen in the vicinity.
CANYON CITY — A shirtless individual carrying what was thought to be a sword forced a brief lockdown of Humbolt Elementary and Grant Union Junior/Senior High School this morning.
The individual, identified as 33-year-old Jacob Brown of Dayville, was seen in front of Grant Union Junior/Senior High School with the weapon around 9 a.m. before vanishing from the scene, prompting the brief lockdown.
According to information from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Brown left the area after receiving a ride to the Grant County Courthouse for a court date. Brown was arrested at the courthouse on outstanding warrants and taken to the Grant County Jail.
The "sword," which turned out to be a long bayonet, was recovered.
Grant Union High School Principal Karen Shelton said the school was made aware of the situation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and went into lockdown in an effort to secure the area.
“We are thankful for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and their efforts to keep our kids safe,” Shelton said.
There was no known threat to students or school personnel. The lockdowns were purely a precautionary measure to secure the area around the two schools.
