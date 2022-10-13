Humbolt Elementary

The entrance to Humbolt Elementary. The school went into a brief lockdown on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along with Grant Union High School over concerns about a shirtless man with a sword who was seen in the vicinity. 

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

CANYON CITY — A shirtless individual carrying what was thought to be a sword forced a brief lockdown of Humbolt Elementary and Grant Union Junior/Senior High School this morning.

The individual, identified as 33-year-old Jacob Brown of Dayville, was seen in front of Grant Union Junior/Senior High School with the weapon around 9 a.m. before vanishing from the scene, prompting the brief lockdown.

