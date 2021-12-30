JOHN DAY — After a two-month stalemate, discussions have finally begun between city and county officials about how to fill the void left by the shutdown of the John Day Police Department in mid-October.
A day after the City Council’s Oct. 12 vote to suspend operations of the financially strapped police department, City Manager Nick Green went to a session of the Grant County Court to propose a fund exchange: The city would give the county $300,000 a year from its general fund for law enforcement services if the county would give the city an equal amount from its road fund for street improvements in John Day.
To date, there has been no formal response from the county, while the Grant County Sheriff’s Office bears the burden of policing John Day with no budget support to hire additional staff.
Meanwhile, the issue of law enforcement funding has continued to fester. It came up again at the Dec. 14 meeting of the City Council, which must decide whether to accept a $375,000 federal policing grant and reconstitute the city’s police force or, if the grant terms allow, pass the money on to the Sheriff’s Office.
A number of councilors voiced their frustration with the county’s silence on the fund exchange proposal, while Sheriff Todd McKinley urged both sides to come to the table and discuss how to pay for law enforcement services going forward.
“I think these two bodies are going to have to solve it,” McKinley told the council, “and that’s what they were elected to do.”
Shortly after the meeting, the sheriff reached out to the county’s elected leadership.
“I sent an email to the commissioners and the judge and just said, ‘Come on, guys, we’ve got to get moving on this,’” McKinley told the Eagle.
Some city and county officials, it appears, were already thinking along the same lines.
The day after the Dec. 14 council meeting, County Commissioner Sam Palmer had a conversation with his old friend Gregg Haberly, a city councilor.
“(Haberly) said, ‘Look, we’ve got to do something,’” Palmer recalled.
That got the ball rolling.
At Palmer’s request, McKinley put together a preliminary funding plan to provide law enforcement services to the city of John Day in addition to patrolling the rest of Grant County – a 4,500-square-mile area that the Sheriff’s Office covers with just four patrol deputies.
McKinley declined to disclose precise dollar figures until the plan has been reviewed by the county’s attorney, but he said the proposal involves the city transferring the federal policing grant and providing enough additional money to hire three more deputies and one clerical worker.
“Those three deputies would be enough to cover what needs covered,” he said.
While the discussions are still in their infancy, Palmer said he expects to have a number of meetings with Haberly, McKinley and possibly a few other people in an attempt to come up with a proposal for law enforcement funding that both city and county leaders could accept.
However, he said, the plan isn’t likely to involve the sort of fund exchange Green proposed.
“The policing and roads that Nick asked for are two different things, and we’re going to keep them two different things,” Palmer said.
Asked why he and Haberly took it upon themselves to initiate talks on the law enforcement funding issue, Palmer said they felt a responsibility to the community.
“Gregg and I grew up together,” he said. “We want to see our town do better.”
McKinley said he’s just looking for a solution that will enable him and his deputies to do their job the way it should be done.
“I’m hoping to get the staff to be able to adequately cover the city and make the city feel they are adequately covered,” McKinley said.
“And I want to keep crime down,” he added. “If we aren’t out there, something will fill the void.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.