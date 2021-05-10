A Taser and pepper spray were used during an arrest in Canyon City Thursday.
Ian Humbird, 25, of Canyon City resisted arrest on a Grant County bench warrant with the original charge of first-degree trespassing, third-degree escape and criminal mischief, according to Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.
McKinley said Humbird was walking down Highway 395 near the intersection on Washington Street and Izee Street around 11:17 a.m on May 6.
“The individual resisted arrest by pulling away from the deputy’s grasp and then fled on foot and was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of a probation officer near the 300 block of South Humbolt Street,” McKinley said.
The Taser and pepper spray had little to no effect on Humbird, McKinley said.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but no one was transported, according to dispatch radio traffic.
Humbird is being held at the Grant County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.