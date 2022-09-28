JOHN DAY — A second-year 4-H’er made good on his pledge to donate the proceeds from selling his market steer at the Youth Livestock Auction in August to the John Day-based grief center Thadd’s Place on Friday, Sept. 23.

The charitable gift has become something of a tradition for Tate Waddel. The 11-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and requires regular physical therapy, donated the proceeds from the sale of his 4-H steer last year to Blue Mountain Hospital’s Rehabilitation Services Department.

