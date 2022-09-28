JOHN DAY — A second-year 4-H’er made good on his pledge to donate the proceeds from selling his market steer at the Youth Livestock Auction in August to the John Day-based grief center Thadd’s Place on Friday, Sept. 23.
The charitable gift has become something of a tradition for Tate Waddel. The 11-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and requires regular physical therapy, donated the proceeds from the sale of his 4-H steer last year to Blue Mountain Hospital’s Rehabilitation Services Department.
This year, Tate gave the nearly $12,000 brought in by his steer — donated by the Loop Ranch and purchased by Iron Triangle — to the John Day nonprofit grief center Thadd’s Place.
The grief center — the only one of its kind east of the Cascades — will use the funds to pay a licensed clinical social worker, according to Tirza Shaffer, Thadd’s Place’s executive director.
Shaffer said the grief center saw roughly 300 people, many of them children, last year.
Tate’s mother, Simmie Waddel, said it was important for their family to donate the funds to Thadd’s Place this year.
For one thing, she said, Thaddeus Cowan-Thompson, who the grief center was named after, was in her 4-H club (along with Shaffer, Thadd’s sister).
“It’s just hard to lose somebody,” she said. “We don’t know how to do it sometimes. So just having some guidance (with the grief process) is helpful.”
The stigma surrounding mental health, Simmie said, is detrimental to the grief process.
“It’s human nature,” she said. “Until you talk about (grief), you feel alone until you can associate what you’re going through with somebody else and not feel alone.”
