Renee Taylor is the new chief executive officer of Asher Community Health Center in Fossil and brings her professional record of effective leadership and management in community health care, according to a press release.
Taylor especially enjoys working for non-profit organizations and is guided by the mission of integrated health care.
Originally from California, Taylor worked several years in the Indian Health Service, before moving to Oregon in early 2015 to work as chief financial officer for a federally qualified health center.
She believes FQHCs are an essential partner for integrating behavioral, dental and community wellness with primary care to provide a high-quality patient centered wholistic care model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.