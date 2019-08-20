The Grant County Fair livestock auction paused for several emotional minutes Aug. 16 while auctioneer Trent Stewart read a letter by Taylor Parsons as the young man guided his market hog around in the arena.
Parsons, 11, a member of the Beaver Believers 4-H club, said he would donate proceeds from the sale of his market hog to the Sons of Drew Knowles memorial fund.
Knowles, who was Parsons’ coach for wrestling, baseball and rodeo, died July 26 in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 26 east of Mitchell. Parsons was also close friends with Knowles’ three boys.
Stewart said word around the fair was that bidding for Parsons’ hog would start at $20 per pound. Most market hogs sold for $5 to $10 per pound. Iron Triangle had the winning bid at $29.
The Delley Officer Memorial Award for Courtesy and Sportsmanship was awarded to Erika Dickens.
Bred and Fed Awards went to Mark Thomas for swine, Raney Anderson for beef and Erika Dickens for market lamb.
4-H winners announced during the auction included:
