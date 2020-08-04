The Training & Employment Consortium currently has funding available for dislocated and adult workers.
Funded services include on-the-job trainings, short-term vocational or post-secondary educational training, ABE/GED and employment assistance, according to a press release.
Funding is also available for young adults, ages 14-24. Funded services include paid work experiences, ABE/GED services, pre-employment and life skills training and employment services.
Funding is limited. Registration must be completed and eligibility must be determined before funds can be awarded.
TEC also offers, free of charge, assistance with resume development, job search, career and training exploration.
For more information, contact the Training & Employment Consortium office in Grant County at 541-575-0744, ext. 227, or call or text 541-620-3626.
