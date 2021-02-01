Temperatures in John Day averaged near normal during the month of January, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 33.1 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 41.5 degrees, which was 1 degree below normal. The highest was 51 degrees on Jan. 13. Low temperatures averaged 24.6 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees above normal. The lowest was 12 degrees on Jan. 24.
There were 27 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.60 inches during January, which was 0.38 inches below normal. Measurable precipitationwas received on 10 days with the heaviest, 0.20 inches, reported on Jan. 9.
Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 1.97 inches, which is 2.59 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 2.9 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on two days. The heaviest snowfall was 1 inches reported on Jan. 9. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 1 inch on Jan. 9.
The outlook for February from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day during February are 47.4 degrees, and normal lows are 24.8 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.75 inches.
