Temperatures in John Day averaged near normal during the month of September, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 60 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 79.5 degrees, which was 0.7 degrees above normal. The highest was 100 degrees on Sept. 5. Low temperatures averaged 40.5 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees below normal. The lowest was 31 degrees on Sept. 8.
There was one day with the low temperature below 32 degrees. On four days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on one day.
Precipitation totaled 0.44 inches during September, which was 0.19 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on three days with the heaviest, 0.18 inches, reported on Sept. 19.
Precipitation this year has reached 9.43 inches, which is 0.16 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 10.17 inches, which is 3 inches below normal.
The outlook for October calls for above-normal temperatures and near- to above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day fall from 73 degrees at the start of October to 57 degrees at the end of October. Normal lows fall from 36 degrees to 31 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.99 inches.
