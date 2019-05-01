Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of April,according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 45.9 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 57.8 degrees, which was 2.6 degrees below normal. The highest was 76 degrees on April 20. Low temperatures averaged 33.9 degrees, which was 1 degree above normal. The lowest was 22 degrees on April 30.
There were 12 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 1.82 inches during April, which was 0.43 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation was received on 14 days with the heaviest, 0.85 inches, reported on April 9.
Precipitation this year has reached 4.77 inches, which is 0.38 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 7.84 inches, which is 0.13 inches below normal.
The outlook for May from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 65 degrees at the start of May to 73 degrees at the end of May. Normal lows rise from 36 degrees to 43 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.90 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.