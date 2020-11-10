For anyone who has been contacted by a contact tracer and is told to quarantine, the state is offering COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program.
People who do not have COVID-19-related leave or have exhausted their company’s coronavirus-related leave are eligible.
Those who qualify can receive $120 per day for up to 10 days, according to Leah Andrews, the director of public information and communications with the Department of Consumer and Business Services
“This is one of those things where it is better safe than sorry,” Andrews said. “At the same time everybody wants to make sure that they’re able to put food on the table and pay their rent.”
Andrews said the application is available online at oregon.gov/dcbs/covid-pl and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. She said there is an eligibility quiz for those who are unsure if they qualify at dcbs.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bdYZoYYJ60waR5X.
She said Legislature allocated $30 million to the program from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and roughly $2.5 million in payments have gone out
Andrews said this program provides relief to people faced with the difficult question of, “How do I pay my bills and still do the socially responsible thing.”
The money, she said, does not have to be paid back. It is available to anyone who works in Oregon. Anyone with trouble accessing the online application can call 833-685-0850.
