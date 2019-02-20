The Joint Committee on Carbon Reduction has updated locations for its public hearings on Oregon House Bill 2020.
Remote testimony will be taken from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Baker County Fairgrounds, Event Center, 2600 East St.
