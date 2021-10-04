A Texas man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Malheur County on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Oregon State Police said in a news release.

State troopers and emergency personnel responded at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday to reports of a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 252. 

A Hyundai Sonata driven by Scott Barr, 33, of Houston was traveling west when it left the highway, rolled and struck a tree, according to the news release. Barr was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Oregon State Police was assisted by Vale Ambulance, the Ontario Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

