Texas man dies in Malheur County crash Blue Mountain Eagle Oct 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Texas man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Malheur County on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Oregon State Police said in a news release.State troopers and emergency personnel responded at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday to reports of a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 252. A Hyundai Sonata driven by Scott Barr, 33, of Houston was traveling west when it left the highway, rolled and struck a tree, according to the news release. Barr was pronounced dead at the scene. Oregon State Police was assisted by Vale Ambulance, the Ontario Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Highway 20 Oregon State Police Fatal Crash Scott Barr Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section You're probably walking wrong. Here's how to fix it 'SNL' pokes fun at school board meeting chaos Jayapal: I won't vote for bill with amendment banning money for abortions Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRanchers gain further insight into Biden's America the Beautiful InitiativeCOVID claims a 10th life in Grant CountyLeif Erikson Arrives in Teaser for ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ Spinoff (VIDEO)Grant County woman dies from COVIDObituary: Kristine Lynn ShullDriver experiences minor injuries in single-vehicle rollover on Highway 395Cops and Courts: Sept. 29, 2021Funeral notice: Linda Levon HollandJohn Day pool levy may go to ballotLiam Payne wants to reunite One Direction soon Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.