Thadd’s Place has seen new additions and continued support as the grief organization continues to grow.
Sylvia Ross, Paul Smith and Joe Bellinger explained to the John Day City Council March 9 the progress of Thadd’s Place, its importance and upcoming fundraisers and events.
Thadd’s Place is a grief center situated between Chester’s Thriftway and Body, Fitness and Dance in John Day, with the mission to help individuals experiencing the loss of a loved one through emotional support, access to relevant education resources and space for healing in a supportive community.
The organization had their first fundraiser in June 2020 that was impacted by COVID-19, but they still raised $35,000 through the golf tournament and drive-through dinner in the parking lot at Thadd’s Place. They served over 400 dinners in about 45 minutes, according to Ross.
After the fundraisers, they went out for bid on the construction inside the center and, so far, have completed a reception area and meeting room. Ross said they also just finished a 10-week peer companion training with 18 volunteers that will be working with individuals in grief in the community.
“We have more volunteers signed up and ready to go through the training,” Ross said. “In February, we started seeing grief clients at Thadd’s Place, so we are officially open.”
Bellinger said people of any age or type of grief can come to Thadd’s Place for help. He said Thadd’s Place is also planning a golf and gala this year on June 26.
The team is also working on constructing additional group rooms to reach a variety of different people such as a play therapy room for children or additional group rooms to sit down and talk, according to Bellinger.
“It is a huge space, and we have ideas like child therapy rooms, and it continues to grow,” Bellinger said.
Ross said there is no fee for the services provided at Thadd’s Place, and the team has worked hard to run the program off of grants, donations and fundraisers.
Thadd’s Place was named after Thaddeus Cowan Thompson who passed away in February 2019 at the age of 39 after a battle with cancer.
Before Cowan Thompson passed away, he had his loved ones promise to get grief counseling, and his wish was that they take care of each other and get the proper help, according to Ross. She added that going to counseling helped make a difference for his loved ones after Cowan Thompson’s passing.
For people interested in donating to Thadd’s Place, money can be sent to P.O. Box 422, John Day, OR 97845, and other resources can be found on the Facebook page “Thadd’s Place.”
