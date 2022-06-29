JOHN DAY — Nearly 25 teams competed in the Thadd’s Place Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 25, at the John Day Golf Club, raising thousands of dollars for a local nonprofit for a third year.
Named in honor of Thaddeus Cowan Thompson, who died of cancer in 2019 at the age of 39, Thadd’s Place is a grieving center at 635 W. Main St. in John Day, a few doors down from Chester’s Thriftway. It’s modeled on the Dougy Center in Portland, the only other such facility in the state.
The four-person scramble-style golf tournament collected roughly $35,000 for the growing center, said Tirza Shaffer, Thadd’s Place president and sister of Thaddeus Cowan Thompson.
Thadd’s Place, established just over two years ago, offers a variety of grief counseling services. There is no charge for the center’s services.
Michelle Gibson, a licensed clinical social worker with Thadd’s Place, told the newspaper during the center’s June 24 open house that that her individual grief counseling sessions have grown over the last year and that she sees people of all ages.
The biggest addition to Thadd’s Place over the last year, Gibson said, has been cancer support groups. She said the support groups are available for the patients as well as their family members.
The groups, Gibson said, are led by trained volunteers who have some connection to grief on a personal level, which allows them to better relate to those in the group.
Gibson pointed out that grief is not limited to death.
For instance, she said when someone is diagnosed with cancer, they grieve many losses to their health and physical ability.
“It is a lot of loss, and you lose the life you’ve had before,” Gibson said.
That is just one example of a different form of grieving, she said. Another can be the grief felt by a family member of a drug addict or alcoholic.
“They are still alive,” she said, “but there’s no relationship because they’ve made some of those choices.”
Bob Cowan Thomas, the owner of Chester’s Thriftway in John Day, said his reasons for opening Thadd’s Place were twofold. Not only did he, as a grieving parent, want to honor his son’s memory, but he also, as a grandfather, wanted his grandson to have a supportive outlet and a place to grieve.
“(A place to grieve) was something I needed really bad,” he said, “and it was something my grandson needed. I just wanted to make it a less sterile environment and wanted people to feel comfortable in a different environment.”
For more information about the services offered by Thadd’s Place, call 541-620-2572.
