JOHN DAY — Barely organized chaos prevailed in the kitchen of the John Day Elks Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 23, with as many as a dozen people bustling about making final preparations for the club’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

It was a little after noon on Thanksgiving Day. Dozens of takeout meals had already gone out the door, and the first wave of in-house diners were queuing up to fill their plates. Weeks of preparation and two days of frenzied activity had led up to this moment, and now it was here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.