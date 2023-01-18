PRAIRIE CITY — “There’s an old saying in rodeo,” said Trever Hamsher, owner of Hamsher Fighting Bulls. “Nobody wants to see somebody get hurt — but if somebody does get hurt, nobody wants to miss it.”

That human fascination with danger may help explain the rising popularity of freestyle bullfighting, an extreme sport that burst on the rodeo scene in the 1980s, faded away for a time and is now enjoying a resurgence, with two professional leagues.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.