The Eagle is requesting Grant County photo submissions for possible inclusion in the annual Explore Grant County visitor guide.
Areas of interest include the John Day Fossil Beds, Kam Wah Chung, Strawberry Mountain Wilderness, John Day River, Magone Lake and anything highlighting Grant County’s golden history.
Additionally, the guide will feature flora, fauna, camping, fishing, hiking, biking, motorcycling, ATVing, winter activities and each of the communities.
Send high-resolution, original-size photos to editor@bmeagle.com or bring them to our office, 195 N. Canyon Blvd., John Day. Include the photographer’s name and a description of the photo.
