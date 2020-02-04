The Feb. 5 print edition of the Blue Mountain Eagle will be delivered late because of the weather.
Regular delivery Tuesday evening was impacted, and newspaper distribution could be up to a day late.
The delivery is expected tomorrow during business hours, and we will get the papers out as soon as we can.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.