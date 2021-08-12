The Emigrant Creek Ranger District on the Malheur National Forest is proposing to reduce and remove hazardous fuels in the Neighbor Wildfire Resilience project area.
The Forest Service is preparing under the guidelines contained in Section 605 of the Healthy Forests Restoration Act, according to a Thursday press release.
The press release noted that the Neighbor project will entail thinning to produce commercial or pre-commercial products for wildfire prevention within a 400-foot wide border along the Emigrant Creek Ranger District boundary portions. Up to 3,000 acres would be treated utilizing ground-based systems.
Currently, the Forest Service said, it anticipates the project would be excluded from documentation in an Environmental Impact Statement or Environmental Analysis under the following laws 40 CFR 1508.4 and FSH 1909.15, Chapter 30.
During the scoping phase of the National Environmental Policy Act process, the press release noted the agency is seeking both verbal and written comments and any questions.
The agency is interested in any issues, concerns, or opportunities that people in the community feel the agency should consider before starting the project, according to the press release.
The Forest Service noted that additional information can be found at the the project's website at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57290.
The press release noted that this would be the only opportunity to submit comments, ask questions and get more information by reaching out to Lori Bailey or Melissa Ward by at 265 Highway 20 South, Hines 97738. Or by at 541-573-4300. And, by email at comments-pacificnorthwest-malheur emigrantcreek@fs.fed.us.
