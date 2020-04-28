A new hotel, an event center reusing the sawmill shed and a connecting lobby are some of the plans listed for the John Day Innovation Gateway project.
A report from landscape architecture firm Walker Macy details the plans centered on redeveloping the former Oregon Pine property on the west side of John Day and building while honoring the history of the sawmill. This is an important part of the Innovation Gateway because it is the first sight for many visitors coming into John Day, according to the report.
The proposed hotel is planned to be a three-story, 50-room building adjacent to the John Day River. The hotel plans to offer eight cabins clustered to the north, across the John Day River, set on ground screws to offer protection from flooding.
A proposed parking lot in front of the hotel will provide 80 parking spaces and several RV spots for hotel guests and visitors.
The parking lot will also include climate adaptive annual grasses, shrubs and trees, which will help screen the parking lot from Highway 26 and the John Day River, according to the report.
The proposed event center in the adapted sawmill shed building offers 2,300 square feet of space that could be used for conferences, weddings, community functions or potential commercial food or beverage operations. The report states the “existing steel framing on the main floor down to the foundation can be repurposed for use as the base of the new proposed event center building.”
The blueprint of the sawmill presents a deck on both ends of the mill for guests to view the surrounding area, an event hall, distillery, cafe, and kitchen. The event center will be sited within newly developed water gardens, according to the report.
“Wrapping the water gardens on the north, east and south, the restored wetlands store seasonal flood waters and support wildlife with native shrubs, grasses and trees,” the report states. “A network of boardwalks, overlooks and pathways provide places to view and enjoy the restored wetlands from multiple perspectives.”
An event hall, restaurant and hotel will all be connected. A customer would enter through a shared lobby, which would be the centralized point of welcome and visibility for staff operations, according to the report.
At the city council meeting on April 14, it was announced that a 6,000-square foot sawmill for an event space would make it the third largest in Eastern Oregon, which Green said is oversized for the market in John Day. After discussions with EcoNorthwest, the recommended size for the event center was to be no larger than 2,500 square feet.
“As we discussed options for the best use of that site — given the Inn at Whiskey Flats is the working name for the hotel — they said the best economics you can offer is an eatery that can also function as a distillery,” Green said.
Green added that this could add options for catering with a kitchen that could be sublet.
“We started talking with Shannon and Jeremy (Adair from 1188 Brewing Company) to ask if they would be interested in expanding their business and would they consider co-locating maybe with a different trajectory?” Green said.
Shannon Adair said they plan to keep their restaurant on Main Street but accepted the opportunity to expand in a new location.
“We’ve always needed more space for the brewing, and we always wanted to go into distilling and try to make what we do now a destination that brings people to John Day,” Adair said.
The food planned to be provided would be focused on breakfast instead of lunch or dinner items along with a possible tasting room. Shannon added that 1188 could possibly add around 16 new jobs with the new addition. Green said the hotel could could add 16 new jobs.
The sorter shed is also planned to be repurposed as a community pavilion, which could be used for a variety of functions such as community events, farmers markets, performances and large gatherings, according to the report.
“The 12,000 square feet existing sawmill shed building that once served a critical production role within the Oregon Pine sawmill can now serve as the key structure of a new event center and hotel — creating a visible, architectural tie to John Day’s history shaped by the mill,” the report states.
