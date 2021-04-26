Theft charges against Isaac Connery have been dismissed pending further investigation.
Connery, 23, pleaded not guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle April 1.
Special Appointed Deputy District Attorney J. Michael Swart filed a motion to dismiss the charge without prejudice — meaning the state can file the charges again later — pursuant to further investigation April 16.
Connery now has a Salem address, according to court documents.
In a secret indictment filed June 23, 2020, Connery was accused of unlawfully taking Terry Smith’s 2006 Toyota Tacoma on July 18, 2018.
According to press releases from Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter, Connery killed Terry Smith and his wife, Sharon, before setting fire to their home on Nan’s Rock Road near Mt. Vernon.
Carpenter said Connery confessed to the crimes, but the confession, and subsequent information obtained, was ruled inadmissible in court because of Miranda rights violations.
Two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson were also dismissed without prejudice against Connery and his mother, Gabrielle Connery, 47.
