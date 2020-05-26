The Resource Education and Agricultural Leadership Program (REAL Oregon) recently announced the successful completion of Class 3.
The final in person session of this cohort, scheduled for March 17 -19 in Boardman, was canceled due to the pandemic and the governor’s stay-in-place order, according to a press release. However, despite this and other logistical challenges, Class 3 wrapped up their formal training with a virtual fifth and final session.
REAL Oregon Board Chair Jake Gibbs commented on the challenges.
“The preference would have been meeting in person in Boardman, that wasn’t possible,” he said. “We did, however, deliver great online presentations and had excellent class participation in our virtual session.”
REAL Oregon Executive Director Greg Addington noted that, while the formality of an actual class graduation will have to wait, the program is happy to welcome the following outstanding individuals into our growing alumni network: Randi Bural, Northwest Farm Credit Services; Tricia Chastain, Northwest Farm Credit Services; Allison Cloo, Oregon Aglink; Dave Coates, PCC Airfoils; Jackson Coleman, Coleman Agriculture (pending); Matthew Cook, Cook Family Farms; Betsy Earls, Weyerhaeuser (pending); Jeremy Felty, Oregon Small Woodlands Assoc.; Jason Flowers, Flowers Farms; Brennan Garrelts, Lone Rock Resources; Kelley Hamby, Central Oregon Irrigation District; Rob Hamlin, Riddell Farms/Ash Creek Oregon; Matt Hegerberg, Heron Timber (pending); Gordon Jones, OSU Southern Oregon Extension; Katie Kissler, Hancock Forest Management; Catherine Kiyokawa, Kiyokawa Family Orchards; Brent Klumph, OSU Research Forests; Heidi Leib, Boise Cascade Wood Products; Nathan Miller, Oregon Department of Agriculture; Jolene Moxon, Modoc Co. (California) Ag Department; Sean Naumes, Naumes, Inc.; Lisa Patrick, SAGE Center/Port of Morrow; Nicole Ruggiero, Tualatin SWCD; Whitney Henneman, Silver Butte Timber Co.; Susan Schmidlin, Schmidlin Angus Farms; Andrea Sonnen, Oregon Department of Agriculture; Nicole Sullivan, TU/Owyhee Watershed Council; Diann Washburn, Oregonians for Food and Shelter; and Alexa Weathers, Kerr Supply Company.
If a participant misses one or more sessions for any reason, their graduation status is pending, and they are given up to two years to complete the session they missed with another class.
REAL Oregon is a collaboration of industry and other groups throughout the state that have recognized the importance of developing and grooming natural resource leaders now and in the future. In addition to one-of-a-kind networking opportunities and learning more about the state, the program will bring current and future leaders together from agriculture, fishing and forestry sectors in a series of five statewide sessions starting this fall.
The annual leadership development program will expose this cross-section of representatives to the diversity of Oregon’s geography, economy and cultures through training in board governance, communication skills, conflict resolution, government interaction, public policy work, critical thinking, media relations, professional presentations, public speaking, relationship building and other areas.
Planning for Class 4 – November 2020
To adjust for the COVID-19 situation, some changes have been made to the schedule and policies related to Class 4. REAL Oregon board member and curriculum chair Lauren Lucht said these changes will not take away from the programming or this distinctive opportunity.
“The COVID situation has created challenges to be sure, but it has also created opportunities and could, in fact, make for an even more unique and rewarding experience for participants,” Lucht said.
Lucht noted that the application deadline is July 24, and interested candidates should visit realoregon.net for more information.
Addington said the program’s directors will continually monitor the situation and will follow appropriate guidelines from the CDC, OHA and the State of Oregon. The program has adopted changes:
• 25 participants will be the target for Class 4
• Participants will be responsible for their own lodging costs
• Participant tuition for Class 4 will be $2,000 (tuition assistance may be available)
• Participants may be responsible for their own travel to tour sites
Additional changes may be implemented to align with state and local county COVID-19-related health and safety recommendations or requirements
For more information, visit realoregon.net, or contact Greg Addington at 541-892-1409 or greg@addingtonconsulting.net.
