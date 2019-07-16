Having successfully graduated its first two classes of natural resource leaders, REAL Oregon (Resource Education and Agricultural Leadership) is seeking applications from natural resource professionals from around the state for Class 3, which will start this November.
REAL Oregon is a collaboration of industry and other groups throughout the state that have recognized the importance of developing and grooming natural resource leaders now and in the future. In addition to networking opportunities and learning more about the state, the program will bring current and future leaders together from agriculture, fishing and forestry sectors in a series of five statewide sessions starting this fall. The annual leadership development program will expose this cross-section of representatives to the diversity of Oregon’s geography, economy and cultures through training in board governance, communication skills, conflict resolution, government interaction, public policy work, critical thinking, media relations, professional presentations, public speaking, relationship building and other areas.
Greg Addington, REAL Oregon’s director, expects continued interest in the program this year.
“The application deadline for program consideration is July 25, and we expect it to again be competitive,” Addington said. “Applicants need to give themselves some time. A short essay is required as well as reference letters.”
Application packages and additional information can be found on the organization’s website at realoregon.net.
Class 1 and 2 graduates are already making their presence felt around the state. REAL Oregon alumni are serving on various boards and commissions and have been recruited for other industry and service related organizations. In addition, many alumni have pledged their support to help with future classes and even serve on the organization’s governing board.
“I hope it’s a testament to what we put together that people want to come back and help make this program even better,” said Bill Buhrig, REAL Oregon board chair.
The REAL Oregon board will review application material in August and announce the members of Class 3 in September.
