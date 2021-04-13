Grant County residents can now enjoy free broadcast TV provided by a nonprofit organization.
Locast, a nonprofit organization providing free, local broadcasts, extended their growing streaming service to Oregon.
"Locast is excited to bring its streaming TV service into John Day and the entire Grant County," said a Locast spokesperson. "It’s our 31st market. Oregon is a diverse state and staying up on local TV news and weather is important to the people living across the more than two dozen counties surrounding Portland."
Portland and the greater metro area can watch all of their local TV stations via the internet on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming devices according to a press release from Locast.
While the channels are broadcasted from Portland, 27 counties outside of the city, including Grant County, have access to the free offering.
People looking to cut their cable cord and cancel their TV subscriptions will have access to channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW, Telemundo, Univision, Azteca America, CourtTv and more.
"Locast is a nonprofit providing a public service," states a Locast spokesperson. "There are many who cannot receive an off-air signal using an antenna or who cannot afford cable or satellite to watch their local TV channels. Locast gives everyone with Internet access a path to watch all of their local TV channels using their phones, tablets, computers or streaming media devices."
A user will have to set up a free account with Locast that requires only an email to gain access to the content. No credit or debit card information is needed to start an account. While not necessary, users can donate money to the organization to help fund the services.
People can either donate $5, $10 or $25 a month or $60 or $100 a year plus a 50 cent processing fee.
“Locast offers its service for free," said a Locast spokesperson. "Because we are a nonprofit, we ask for donations, much like public broadcasting channels. For a $5 monthly donation, we will suspend the donation request interruptions that run periodically across the channels. Most of our 2.5 million registered users are content watching for free, but for those willing to help donate to our operations and expansion efforts, they can enjoy uninterrupted service.”
For more information, visit locast.org.
