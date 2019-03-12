A search warrant served on a residence on Highway 26 in John Day on March 11 led to the arrest of three people on methamphetamine charges.
Two of them, Elizabeth Pace, 41, and Olle Starnes, 48, were previously arrested in an April 30, 2018, meth bust that swept up 10 individuals in John Day and Mt. Vernon.
The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Team along with members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, John Day Police Department and Grant County Parole and Probation participated in the search.
Pace and Starnes were arrested and charged with distribution of meth and distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school. The charges stemmed from undercover operations by the interagency team.
Also arrested was Stephanie Briney, 40, of La Grande. She was charged with unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of cocaine and frequenting a place where drugs were used or sold.
Illegal drug use and sales is an epidemic that is poisoning the local community, Undersheriff Zach Mobley said. The interagency team and local law enforcement officers are targeting those types of activities, he said.
Anyone who has information about illegal narcotics being used or sold in the community is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-575-1131 or the state police at 541-575-1363.
